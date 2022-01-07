Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening, and for the game they are likely to have their new point guard in action.

Rajon Rondo, who was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week, is expected to make his Cavs debut on Friday, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, because they are 21-17 record in 38 games this season, which is good for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the postseason since 2018, but that appears as if it will change this year.

Rondo is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion.

