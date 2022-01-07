Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

Rajon Rondo is expected to play in the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers in Portland against the Trail Blazers. Rondo was recently traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cavs in a three-team trade with the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening, and for the game they are likely to have their new point guard in action.  

Rajon Rondo, who was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week, is expected to make his Cavs debut on Friday, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, because they are 21-17 record in 38 games this season, which is good for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2018, but that appears as if it will change this year. 

Rondo is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

