This 4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

July 4 marks the fifth day of free agency, and Rajon Rondo is still an unrestricted free agent.  

The four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion is available to sign with any team.   

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

The 36-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

He has been in the NBA for 16 years, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. 

Rondo is best known for his time with the Celtics where he made all four of his All-Star trips.  

He is seen as one of the best passers and floor generals to ever play in the league. 

