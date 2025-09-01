Recent Chicago Bulls Player Exploring Path Outside NBA
Talen Horton-Tucker’s NBA career just might be taking a pause.
According to a report, the former second-round pick is set to take on a journey in Turkey. BasketNews reports that Horton-Tucker is finalizing a deal with Fenerbahce Istanbul, the current EuroLeague Champions.
Horton-Tucker still has time to land on an NBA roster, but the likelihood of him teaming up with a Turkey-based team is increasing.
The 24-year-old guard recently played for the Chicago Bulls.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Horton-Tucker became a free agent after stints with two different teams. During his lone season with the Bulls, Horton-Tucker appeared in 58 games, coming off the bench.
With the Bulls, Horton-Tucker shot threes at a lower clip compared to his previous few seasons, attempting 2.1 shots per game. Despite the lower volume, Horton-Tucker drained threes at a career-high rate, knocking down 34 percent of his attempts.
In Chicago, Horton-Tucker posted an average of 6.5 points, 1.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 46% from the field, and 34% from beyond the arc.
In 2019, Horton-Tucker wrapped up a run at Iowa State in the NCAA. He played just one year in college.
Before entering the NBA, Horton-Tucker started 34 out of 35 games at Iowa State. He posted averages of 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. He knocked down 41% of his shots from the field and 31% of his threes.
During the 2019 NBA Draft, Horton-Tucker was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 46th overall. The Los Angeles Lakers traded for him by sending a 2020 second-rounder to Orlando, along with cash.
At first, Horton-Tucker spent time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate in South Bay. Despite spending plenty of time with the Lakers’ G League team, Horton-Tucker had high expectations on the Lakers beyond his rookie season after the Lakers won the NBA Championship.
In his first run with the Lakers, Horton-Tucker appeared in 65 games. He averaged 9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The Lakers utilized Horton-Tucker for 60 games in 2021-2022. Horton-Tucker improved slightly, posting 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
During the 2022 offseason, the Lakers traded Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz. It was the deal that helped the Lakers land Patrick Beverley for a short stint. Horton-Tucker’s biggest highlight with the Jazz was a 41-point game in the spring of 2023.
It’s evident the Bulls don’t currently see a fit for Horton-Tucker on next year’s roster. It seems a move overseas for the time being is the next move for the former Bulls guard.