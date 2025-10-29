Recent Knicks Center Leaves NBA for Real Madrid
Recently, there’s been a wave of NBA free agents finding new opportunities to play overseas.
However, some have avoided that route, in hopes that an opportunity to land on an NBA team would pop up as the early stages of the 2025-2026 NBA season play out.
For the former New York Knicks center Alex Len, he won’t be waiting. It was recently revealed that the veteran center is set to take on a deal with Real Madrid.
via @MikeAScotto: Alex Len has agreed to a multi-year deal with Real Madrid, Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports told @hoopshype. Len, the fifth pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, has averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds during his 12-year career with the Suns, Hawks, Kings, Raptors, Wizards, and Lakers.
At 32, Len was one of the top centers on the NBA free agency market.
Before NBA teams gathered for the start of training camp, Len landed a camp contract with the New York Knicks. He spent the entire preseason with the organization, but was waived before the Knicks reached their opening matchup.
Len lands on the team to compete in Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. Real Madrid currently employs several former NBA players, including Facundo Campazzo, Theo Maledon, Chuma Okeke, Mario Hezonja, Usman Garuba, and Trey Lyles.
Back in 2011, Len fired up a run in the NCAA with Maryland. He entered the NBA through the 2013 draft, where he became the fifth-overall pick by the Phoenix Suns. Len played five seasons for the Phoenix Suns. The Atlanta Hawks became his second team. After runs with the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and the Washington Wizards, Len returned to the Kings for a four-year stint. Amid his fourth season in Sacramento, he was traded and waived, eventually signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 10 games with the Lakers last year, Len averaged 2.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Overall, Len has 690 games under his belt (244 starts). Throughout his career, he averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, while making 51 percent of his shots from the field. Len also has 14 playoff games under his belt, spanning across three different seasons.
The veteran big man will remain in a competitive role outside of the NBA for the next season. According to Scotto, Len is expected to have an NBA opt-out clause for next season. Leaving the NBA might not be permanent, but for now, Len is taking on a different path.
