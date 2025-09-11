Recent Mavericks Center Eyeing Move Beyond NBA
Kai Jones’ run in the NBA could temporarily end. The veteran center is reportedly working on an opportunity to play overseas.
The former Dallas Mavericks center is “close” to joining Anadolu Efes Istanbul in Turkey.
via @Urbodo: Former NBA first-round pick Kai Jones is nearing a partially guaranteed deal with Anadolu Efes Istanbul, per sources.
A two-year run at Texas gave Jones the opportunity to appear in 53 games in the NCAA. Jones came off the bench for most of his appearances, averaging 19.7 minutes of playing time. He wrapped up his college career with averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1 block per game.
The Charlotte Hornets acquired Jones by trading for the 19th pick, which belonged to the New York Knicks. In 2021, Jones played in 21 games with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 64 percent from the field, putting up just 1 point per game.
During the 2022-2024 season, Jones played in 46 games for the Cavs. He showed promise with 12 minutes off the bench, posting averages of 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
The Hornets cut ties with Jones heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season. He would miss a large chunk of the upcoming season, landing a short-term run with the Philadelphia 76ers in the spring. After going down with an injury in a G League matchup, Jones’ deal expired with nothing from Philly to follow.
The Los Angeles Clippers gave Jones a shot during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He played in 28 games for the Clippers. By March, LA waived Jones, which led to him getting picked up rather quickly by the Dallas Mavericks.
Jones finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with 12 appearances with the Mavericks. Seeing the court for 21.7 minutes per game, the veteran center produced 11.4 points per game, while coming down with 6.6 rebounds per game.
Throughout the offseason, Jones has been a free agent with limited interest in his services. As a result, he’ll take a path beyond the NBA for the time being. According to BasketNews, Jones’ contract is expected to include an exit clause in January. Depending on how the NBA season plays out, Jones could be a player who might interest a team on the hunt for a young big man with upside.
For the time being, he'll work on driving his stock back up with plenty of playing time outside of the NBA.