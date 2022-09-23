Skip to main content
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Langston Galloway has been a solid player during his eight seasons playing in the NBA. 

The veteran guard most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks this past season, but he did not get a lot of playing time.

In seven games, he averaged 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. 

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that the team has signed Galloway, Justin Anderson and Norvel Pelle (h/t Hoops Rumors).  

Pacers PR: "INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that the team signed guard Langston Galloway, forward Justin Anderson, and center Norvel Pelle." 

Early this month, Evan Sidery of Basketball News had first reported that Galloway would sign with the Pacers for training camp. 

Many players who sign training camp deals do not make the team and end up playing for the G League affiliate.

However, Galloway is a legitimate NBA player who could be a good pickup for a young Pacers team. 

He could provide veteran leadership and has experience playing big minutes for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

As recently as 2020, he averaged 10.3 points per contest on 39.9% shooting from the three-point range in 66 games for the Pistons. 

The Pacers have entered a rebuilding mode after trading most of the team's best players.

In 2021-22, they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 25-57 record. 

The Pacers will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 at home against the Washington Wizards. 

