Recent Top-5 NBA Draft Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is still a free agent.
The 2022-23 NBA season is already approaching its second month, but there are still a lot of notable names on the free-agent market.

One player still a free agent is Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns

The former Kansas star was with the Toronto Raptors during the preseason and played for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons during the 2021-22 regular season.

In 51 games, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.  

Coming out of college, he was seen as a player who had the potential to be an All-Star. 

ESPN ranked him as the second-best player in the country for the class of 2016, and in his one season with the Jayhawks, he averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest (on 51.3% shooting from the field). 

Unfortunately, his NBA career has been much different. 

He's been unable to find a long-term home and has not shot the ball efficiently (41.6% for his career). 

After being drafted so high, the Suns only kept him for two seasons, which is rare for a top-five pick to spend such a short with his initial team.

That being said, he is still only 25 years old and has shown enough ability that he could be a role player for the right team.

During the 2021 season, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 62 games for the Pistons.

He's a name to keep an eye on if a team is looking to add depth during the season. 

