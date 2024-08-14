Report: WNBA Decides on Location for 2025 All-Star Game
The WNBA has settled on a location for the 2025 All-Star Game, according to a report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The league will be taking the annual event to Indianapolis. An official announcement is expected this week.
Indianapolis has never hosted the WNBA All-Star Game. However, the city was the location for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Events were held at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts) and Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever).
Phoenix served as the host city for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Other recent host cities include Las Vegas and Chicago. Indianapolis was one of four cities with a WNBA franchise that had never hosted the event. Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles have also never hosted.
Indianapolis has played host to a number of high-profile sporting events. It's been the host city of Super Bowl XLVI, multiple Final Fours, Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments, Big Ten Media Days, the NFL Scouting Combine and more. It's also home to the annual Indianapolis 500.
Along with the city's ability to put on such tremendous sporting events, Indiana is known as the best basketball state in the country. It's only fitting that the WNBA finally bring its All-Star Game to the city.
The Fever officially joined the WNBA in 2000, with the 2024 season marking the 25th year of the franchise's existence. Indiana has won three Easter Conference titles (2009, 2012, 2015) and one WNBA championship (2012).
Indiana is hoping to restore some of the glory with an incredibly talented roster. The Fever have selected Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024) with back-to-back No. 1 picks in the WNBA Draft.