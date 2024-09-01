Report: WNBA Expansion Team Could be Coming to Portland
Portland might be the next stop for the WNBA. According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, the city is "closing in" on landing the league's next expansion team, with hopes of forming the next organization for the 2026 season.
The report indicates that the Bhathal Family would head the ownership group. The Bhathal Family recently purchased Portland Thorns FC, a professional women's soccer team, for $63 million.
"The WNBA remains in active discussions with potential ownership groups across various markets, and the approval of any new expansion teams will be subject to a board vote," the league said, per Highkin's report.
For the 2024 season, the WNBA currently sits at 12 teams. However, expansion is coming thanks to the growing popularity of the league.
In 2025, the Golden State Valkyries will be the WNBA's 13th team and Toronto has landed an expansion franchise, set to tipoff in 2026. If Portland does secure a team, it will be the league's 15th.
Portland is already home to the NBA's Trail Blazers. The Bhathal Family does have some experience running a basketball organization, as Raj Bhathal is a co-owner of the Sacramento Kings.
Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was asked for his thoughts on Portland landing an expansion franchise.
"Obviously, I don't know if it's official or not. They've been rumored before," Tibbets said. "It's a great basketball city. I think it's great for the city of Portland and the state of Oregon. Yeah, that would be awesome to see a W franchise in Portland, for sure.
"It's been awhile since they had a W team. I think it was pretty short-lived. But, the thing about Portland fans is they'll support whatever team is there. I think they would support the women at a high level."
The city was once home to the WNBA's Portland Fire, which played only three seasons (2000-02).