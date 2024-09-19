Revisiting Some of the Biggest 'Woj Bombs' in NBA Twitter History
Adrian Wojnarowski, the longtime NBA insider who's alerts kept fans, players and anyone involved in professional basketball on their toes for years, dropped his biggest "Woj Bomb" of his career Tuesday.
It was on himself. Or, maybe it was on us.
ESPN's czar of scoops announced his retirement from the sports journalism and news-breaking industry on social media, sending immediate shockwaves through the entire NBA community.
"This craft transformed my life, but I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry," Wojnarowski wrote. "I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make. Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful."
Wojnarowski is returning to his alma mater of St. Bonaventure to serve as the general manager of the Bonnies' men's basketball program.
"After all these years reporting on everyone else's team, I'm headed back to my own," Wojnarowski's retirement statement read.
With that in mind and the search for a replacement ongoing, let's revisit some of the biggest scoops Wojnarowski uncovered. Let's just say the next person in line to succeed Woj had big shoes to fill.
NBA suspends 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19
As the impacts of COVID-19 were in the beginning stages of taking its toll on America, Wojnarowski's news of the NBA's season stoppage was a true "where were you when" moment. It transcended NBA Twitter – it was national news of one of the most powerful, influential leagues in the world, hurling toward a playoff race, stopping in its tracks due to the severity of the threat posed by the virus.
The next morning, it was on:
It would be months before the season would eventually resume inside Walt Disney World at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, taking place inside a bio-secure bubble.
Twenty-two of the 30 NBA teams – all who hadn't been eliminated from playoff contention before the stoppage – were invited to participate, and games were held behind closed doors with no fans. Teams stayed at Disney World hotels had strict limitations on what they were able to do inside.
It was a $190 million project, but according to Wojnarowski, the bubble recouped $1.5 billion in revenue that would've otherwise been lost.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George join forces in a matter of moments
The 2019 offseason completely turned on its head in a single minute. All of a sudden, the Los Angeles Clippers had arrived.
Leonard was now a two-time NBA champion, fresh off winning the title with the Toronto Raptors in his lone season there. George had just finished his second season in Oklahoma City, and had signed a four-year max deal in the offseason before to stay with the Thunder – a deal originally thought to be a one-year rental.
But when Leonard, one of the biggest fishes on the market that summer, made it clear to the Clippers that he wanted to costar with George in LA, all sides involved moved to make a deal happen.
With George departing to Philadelphia this summer, the duo never accomplished the ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship and taking over the city of Los Angeles from the Lakers. But the player movement was evidence of the balance of power within the NBA and how stars could take control of situations to best suit themselves.
The events that unfolded that evening, in such quick succession, will be unrivaled for a long time.
LeBron heads to Hollywood
A move that signified the end of the second Cleveland era of James' career, LeBron's move to LA was as blockbuster as Los Angeles could ever be. Less than a year later, the Lakers kept going:
Anthony Davis traded to Los Angeles Lakers
The 2019 NBA offseason was something else.
Before free agency began, LeBron James had his new star teammate – the Lakers pulling the trigger on a trade that dealt Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first rounders to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.
In their first year together, Los Angeles would get an immediate return on its investment, winning the NBA title inside the bubble.
Brooklyn gets Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan all in one night
The duo of Irving and Durant signed with Brooklyn as the franchise made an all-in push to win the East and claim New York as its own. Later adding James Harden to the mix via trade, that big three also fell short of its ultimate goals. But seldom does so much individual talent combine together on one team, regardless of fit.
Honorable Mentions
Wojnarowski unveils that NBA owners pushed David Stern to veto the trade of Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers:
Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee:
Donovan Mitchell goes to Cleveland from Utah:
Russell Westbrook is dealt from Oklahoma City to Houston, just days after Paul George's departure:
Wojnarowski confirms the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash:
The NBA bans Donald Sterling for life: