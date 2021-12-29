Watch Ricky Rubio's Incredible Layup
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-104 in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, and during the game Ricky Rubio had an incredible layup.
The clip of the layup by Rubio can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Cavs.
Rubio had huge night with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Unfortunately, he went down with an injury at the end of the game, and the clip of what happened can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter.
However, the loss dropped the Cavs to 20-14 on the season.
Even after the loss they are still the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and after not making the playoffs since 2018, appear as if they will be a playoff team this season.
As for the Pelicans, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA all season long, but the win advanced them to 13-24 in 37 games.
