    • December 1, 2021
    RJ Barrett And Mitchell Robinson Status For Knicks-Nets Game
    RJ Barrett And Mitchell Robinson Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson will be available for the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
    The New York Knicks will have both Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett active when they play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening. 

    Both players had been listed as questionable for an illness, but will both play in the game.  

    The status of Barrett for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The status of Robinson for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Knicks come into the game after defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, and have an 11-9 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    As for the Nets, they are 14-6, which is the best record in the east. 

