RJ Barrett Became The Youngest Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

RJ Barrett has scored 30+ points in each of his last two games, which makes him the youngest player in franchise history to do so, according to New York Knicks PR.

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and then on Wednesday night they blew out the Dallas Mavericks.  

They are now 21-21 in 42 games on the season, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

In the first game, RJ Barrett had 31 points, and in the last game the 21-year-old had 32 points. 

According to Knicks PR (see tweet below), Barrett is the youngest player in the history of the franchise to score 30+ points in back-to-back games. 

Kristaps Porzingis, who started out his career on the Knicks, previously held the record before Barrett.  

The Knicks went 41-31 last season and started out this season 5-1, so their .500 start to the season has been somewhat of a disappointment. 

However, they are 7-3 in their last ten games. 

