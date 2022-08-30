What RJ Barrett's New Extension Means For Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell

It seems like that New York has been a “hot spot” for NBA rumors this offseason.

Not only have the Brooklyn Nets dealt with a ton of drama surrounding All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the New York Knicks have suddenly dominated headlines recently as well.

The Knicks interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has long been documented dating back to the 2021-22 season and Mitchell himself has had interest in the Knicks since he was in college at Louisville due to his upbringing in the New York City area.

It seems like Mitchell going to the Knicks is destined to happen at some point, but can it happen before the start of the 2022-23 season after the team’s recent news with RJ Barrett?

On Monday night, the Knicks and former third overall pick RJ Barrett agreed to a four-year rookie extension that could pay him upwards of $120 million in total. A key talking point and asset in trade talks with the Jazz, Barrett now appears to be off-the-market entirely.

While it is still possible that Barrett could be on the move in a potential trade for Donovan Mitchell, it is highly unlikely due to his poison pill restriction and the fact that the Jazz would have to overcompensate for his incoming salary, which would sit somewhere around $26 million even though he is only scheduled to make $10.9 million this season.

So does this extension the Knicks are finalizing with RJ Barrett put an end to their trade discussions with the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell?

Sure, this extension definitely changes a lot of what has been discussed between the two teams in recent weeks, but the Knicks never really had any intentions on trading Barrett for Mitchell, hence why the team extended Barrett’s contract when they did.

This is a strategic play by the New York Knicks because they know that they still have the assets needed in order to potentially get a deal done for Donovan Mitchell, especially since other teams could be involved in this blockbuster trade as well.

Looking at what the Knicks still have, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes are the three young players still on rookie contracts that stick out on their roster. While it is unknown what exactly the Jazz are wanting player-wise for Mitchell, it is likely that they would be asking for Quickley and Toppin with Barrett no longer in the equation.

Along with these two young talents, veteran shooter Evan Fournier would also likely be included in any deal now for Mitchell due to the fact that he is making $18 million this upcoming season and about $55.8 million through the 2024-25 season.

As for the other teams that could be involved in a potential deal between the Knicks and Jazz, we should look no further than the Los Angeles Lakers, who many are expecting to make another move ahead of the start of training camp.

The Lakers already traded for Patrick Beverley, dealing Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz, but it does not seem like Los Angeles is done constructing their team this offseason and they have shown interest in a handful of players.

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are both veteran players the Lakers could look to add as upgrades, Evan Fournier is a sharpshooter they could add out on the wing and both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield on the Indiana Pacers are two players that have been linked to the Lakers recently.

Overall though, everything for the Lakers comes down to whether or not they are truly going to part ways with Russell Westbrook, who could end up being included as an extension of a trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. Where Russ could/would end up though remains another major question mark around the league at this time.

Looking specifically at the Knicks and Jazz though, a trade involving Donovan Mitchell still seems to be on the horizon. These two teams have been in contact several times over the last week and while RJ Barrett being off the market may anger the Jazz front-office, the Knicks are the only team in the league right now that can truly meet their asking price for Mitchell.

Barrett’s new extension with the Knicks should only signal that they are committed to the former No. 3 overall pick and nothing else. All of their other cards are still on the table in regards to possibly trading for Donovan Mitchell and New York remains highly interest in getting a deal done before the start of the 2022-23 season if possible.