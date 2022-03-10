Watch RJ Barrett's Incredible Layup In Knicks-Mavs Game

The New York Knicks are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, and during the game RJ Barrett had an incredible finish at the rim.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

The Knicks are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in consecutive nights in California.

Prior to the two huge wins they had lost seven games in a row, and been one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA.

Over the last few games, there appears to be a new energy around the team.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-38 record.

