RJ Barrett Status For Knicks-Nets Game
RJ Barrett has been listed as questionable for the game between the Knicks and Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will battle it out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night.
They are the only two NBA teams in New York City.
For the game, the Knicks could be without RJ Barrett, who is listed as questionable with an illness.
The status of Barrett for the game on Tuesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks are coming off of a win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia, and are 11-9 in their first 20 games of the season.
As for the Nets, they lost at home to the Phoenix Suns in their last game, but are still 14-6 in their first 20 games, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.