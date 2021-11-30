RJ Barrett Status For Knicks-Nets Game

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will battle it out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night.

They are the only two NBA teams in New York City.

For the game, the Knicks could be without RJ Barrett, who is listed as questionable with an illness.

The status of Barrett for the game on Tuesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are coming off of a win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia, and are 11-9 in their first 20 games of the season.

As for the Nets, they lost at home to the Phoenix Suns in their last game, but are still 14-6 in their first 20 games, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

