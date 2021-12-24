Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game
    Publish date:

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    RJ Barrett is questionable for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.
    Author:

    RJ Barrett is questionable for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.

    The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. 

    For the game, RJ Barrett is questionable due to conditioning, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    Barrett had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the last six games for the Knicks.

    Coming into the big showdown on Christmas Day, the Knicks have been struggling. 

    They went 41-31 last season and began this season 5-1, but are just 14-18 on the season in 32 games.  

    They've gone 3-7 in their last ten games, and 9-17 in their last 26 game. 

    The game will be a rematch of last year's first round playoff series, which the Hawks won in five games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Christmas Game

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028119_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Jay-Z

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Zach LaVine

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926599_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12495282_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Have Announced That They Signed An NBA Veteran

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?

    1 hour ago