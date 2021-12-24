Publish date:
RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game
RJ Barrett is questionable for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
For the game, RJ Barrett is questionable due to conditioning, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Barrett had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the last six games for the Knicks.
Coming into the big showdown on Christmas Day, the Knicks have been struggling.
They went 41-31 last season and began this season 5-1, but are just 14-18 on the season in 32 games.
They've gone 3-7 in their last ten games, and 9-17 in their last 26 game.
The game will be a rematch of last year's first round playoff series, which the Hawks won in five games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.