Here's What RJ Barrett Said After The Knicks Beat The Mavs

RJ Barrett spoke to the media after the New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks in Texas by a score of 107-77 on Wednesday evening, and the win was their third straight.

Prior to the winning streak, they had been on a seven-game losing streak, and they are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

After the win on Wednesday, RJ Barrett spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.  

Barrett had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win, and the Knicks are gaining ground in the standings.  

They are now just 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

