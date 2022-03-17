Here's What RJ Barrett Said About Tom Thibodeau
RJ Barrett was asked about his head coach Tom Thibodeau after the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
The New York Knicks crushed the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 128-98 in New York City on Wednesday night to advance to 29-40 on the season.
Earlier in the day, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report (read link here and see tweet below) reported that the Knicks are expected to keep head coach Tom Thibodeau beyond on this season.
After the game, Barrett was asked about Thibodeau and his response can be seen embedded below in the tweet from SNY's Knicks Videos.
The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and after a season that saw them go 41-31 last year, they are in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason this year.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
