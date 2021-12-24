RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

For the game, RJ Barrett is questionable due to conditioning, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Barrett had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the last six games for the Knicks.

Coming into the big showdown on Christmas Day, the Knicks have been struggling.

They went 41-31 last season and began this season 5-1, but are just 14-18 on the season in 32 games.

They've gone 3-7 in their last ten games, and 9-17 in their last 26 game.

The game will be a rematch of last year's first round playoff series, which the Hawks won in five games.

