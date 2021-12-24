RJ Barrett's Status For Wizards-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the game due to conditioning (he missed the last five games due to health and safety protocols).

The status of Barrett for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with a 14-17 record in their first 31 games of the season.

They had started out the season 5-1 in the first six games, but have clearly been struggling since.

The Wizards come into the game in New York on Thursday with a 16-15 record.

