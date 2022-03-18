Rockets And Pacers Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
The Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the standings in their respective conference.
The Pacers are the 13th seed in the east with a 23-47 record in the 70 games that they have played.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 17-52 record in 69 games.
