Rockets' Approach Won't Help Russell Westbrook's NBA Free Agency Case
Russell Westbrook remains a free agent as one of his former teams lost a key point guard to a potentially season-ending injury.
The Houston Rockets will miss Fred VanVleet for a while, opening up an opportunity for somebody to take over. Will that somebody be Westbrook? Houston head coach Ime Udoka pretty much confirmed the Rockets have their replacement plan in place—and it doesn’t include the future Hall of Famer.
"It'll be a committee,” Udoka told reporters on Monday.
“Amen [Thompson], Reed [Sheppard], those guys were going to play a lot more, initiate a lot more, handle the ball a lot more anyway. That'll be expedited a bit."
Nothing surprising coming out of Houston. While the Rockets are in win-now mode, they drafted players like Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to develop into everyday role players, who can have an impact on the team’s winning now.
VanVleet will certainly be missed in Houston. There’s a reason why the Rockets invested so much into the veteran guard. Over the past two seasons, VanVleet appeared in 133 games. He produced 15.9 points per game, making 40 percent of his field goals and draining 37 percent of his threes.
The veteran playmaker dished out 6.9 assists per game, which was the highest rate of his career after spending seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
After VanVleet went down, Westbrook received some public support as a potential option for the Rockets to look into. However, Westbrook hasn’t garnered any real attention from his former team.
During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Westbrook linked with Houston’s former franchise player, James Harden, on the team. With the Rockets, Westbrook appeared in 57 games, making 47 percent of his shots from the field and scoring 27.2 points per game. He also averaged 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists.
After his lone season with the Rockets, Westbrook was sent packing to join the Washington Wizards. That was the final time Westbrook led the NBA in a statistical category, averaging a triple-double with 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-high 11.7 assists.
Since then, Westbrook has had runs with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets. With the Nuggets, Westbrook produced 13.3 points per game, making 45 percent of his shots from the field. He also averaged 6.1 assists per game.
At this point in time, the Sacramento Kings seem like the only potential suitor for Westbrook. Lately, that idea hasn’t been discussed much in the rumor mill, keeping Westbrook’s future quite unclear.