Rockets' Financial Wall Blocks Russell Westbrook Scenario
As Russell Westbrook remains on the free agency market, each injury or roster move across the league causes fans to wonder if he could be a fit.
The Houston Rockets were the latest organizations to find themselves under that kind of outside pressure. Their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, suffered an injury before making it to training camp. His 2025-2026 season is in jeopardy.
Many have called for the Rockets to pursue Westbrook, but there are obstacles. Even if Houston is granted with a disabled player exception for VanVleet, the Rockets can’t lure in Westbrook.
via ESPN: Houston has an open roster spot and will likely file for a $14.1 million disabled player exception. If the NBA determines Fred VanVleet is out until mid-June, the league would grant the exception, which would normally allow Houston to sign or trade for a player on a one-year contract.
However, even if the $14 million exception is granted, Houston would not be allowed to sign a player (such as former Rockets guard Westbrook, for example) into that exception at the moment, because it is just $1.25 million below the first apron. The moves Houston made this offseason hard capped the team at that level.
While the financial aspect has placed the Rockets in a tough spot, Houston seemed unlikely to reunite with Westbrook anyway. They might be in a win-now position these days, but the Rockets are sticking with a healthy mix of veteran stars and young contributors.
Houston head coach Ime Udoka revealed that VanVleet’s minutes would be replaced by the combination of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.
"It'll be a committee,” Udoka told reporters. “Amen [Thompson], Reed [Sheppard], those guys were going to play a lot more, initiate a lot more, handle the ball a lot more anyway. That'll be expedited a bit."
Westbrook remains one of the top free agents on the open market. Just last season, he played in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 27.9 minutes per game. During that time, Westbrook posted averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds.
Clearly, the veteran guard still has on-court value and experience to bring to the table, but many teams have looked elsewhere during the roster-building process this summer. Houston won’t give Westbrook a look, which currently leaves the Sacramento Kings as the most likely landing spot for the veteran, even if the Kings go in that direction.
So far, there hasn’t been a lot of traction between Westbrook and the Kings, even with training camp underway.