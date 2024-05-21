Rookie Kamilla Cardoso to Return From Injury When Chicago Sky Play Indiana Fever
WNBA rookie Kamilla Cardoso will make her return from injury on a pretty big game day for the Chicago Sky. Per multiple reports, the 6-foot-7 center will be available on Saturday, June 1, when Chicago travels to Indianapolis for a showdown with Cailtin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on the news on Tuesday.
Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury during the Sky's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. She finished the contest with six points and four rebounds before exiting because of the injury.
The rookie center out of South Carolina has yet to play in a regular season game with the Sky. She was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina. LSU's Angel Reese was picked No. 7.
Because of the interior presence of both Cardoso and Reese, there's been a lot of hype and excitement surrounding Chicago's 2024 season — and beyond. But fans had to wait longer than expected to see the duo on the court together.
Cardoso making her return in Chicago's road game against Indiana should create plenty of intrigue. That game will feature three of the top-seven selections from this year's draft.
Last year, Cardoso led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 38-0 season and a second national championship in the past three seasons. In her final year at South Carolina, Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. She was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
Reese has shined in her first two WNBA games without Cardoso on the floor. She's averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and one steal per game. The Sky are 1-1 in their first two games of the season.
Clark and the Fever are off to a bumpy 0-4 start. The rookie guard is the team's top scorer and passer, averaging 17 points and 5.5 assists per game. But Clark has also had issues with turnovers, committing 26 in four contests.
The Sky and Fever will play on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.