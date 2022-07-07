Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Viral Quote After Trade To The Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert's Viral Quote After Trade To The Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert met with the media on Wednesday after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert met with the media on Wednesday after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, Rudy Gobert met with the media for the first time after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

He is clearly excited about his new team, and one of the things that he said is going viral on Twitter. 

"I came here to try to take this team to the Finals," Gobert said.   

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year and a three-time NBA All-Star. 

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. 

The Timberwolves finished the season 46-36, and made it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.  

They have a loaded roster with Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns that they are adding Gobert too. 

As for the Jazz, they had another very good regular season, but they once again came up short in the playoffs (losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round).

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert's Viral Quote After Trade To The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17911262_168388303_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Trade For Kevin Huerter

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_13008857_168388303_lowres
News

Headlines To Watch For In 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18028311_168388303_lowres-2
News

LOOK: 2 Chainz Tweets Two Photos With LeBron James

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18028173_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Interested In McCollum, Nance Jr. Contract Extensions

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18076487_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Bring Back Versatile Forward In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17956122_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Timberwolves Announce Blockbuster Trade

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago