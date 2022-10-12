Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the most exciting frontcourt pairings in the NBA with All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

Over the offseason, the Timberwolves pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz to land Gobert. 

However, they have yet to play in a preseason together.

On Wednesday evening, the Timberwolves are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers, but the All-Star duo will again not take the court together (via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune). 

Hine: "Chris Finch, on a Zoom teleconference, said Rudy Gobert will be out tomorrow night. The team is confident Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will play in Friday’s preseason finale against Brooklyn at home."

Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest in 66 games for the Jazz.   

He has won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times.  

As for Towns, he put up 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest in 74 games last season. 

He also shot nearly 53% from the field and 41% from the three-point range. 

They will likely be a great complement to each other because Towns is a gifted offensive player and Gobert is a talented defensive player (and rebounder). 

The Timberwolves are coming off a year where they went 46-36 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018. 

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

