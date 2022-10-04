Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to play their first preseason game of the year against the Miami Heat.

They had had a busy offseason and pulled off one of the biggest trades of the summer when they landed All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.

Unfortunately, Gobert will not make his debut for his new team against the Heat.

Head coach Chris Finch said Gobert would rest (via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).

Krawczynski: "Finch says KAT and Rudy will not play in Miami tomorrow night. KAT still ramping up after missing last week and Rudy getting a breather after Eurobasket."

The Timberwolves will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season because they already have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

In addition, they made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since the 2018 season with Jimmy Butler.

Therefore, adding Gobert into the fold will likely make them a contender in the Western Conference.

Last season, the three-time Defensive Player of The Year averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest in 66 regular season games with the Jazz.

He is also a three-time NBA All-Star, has played in 49 NBA Playoff games and still just 30 years old.

The Timberwolves will play four more preseason games (after the Heat), and then play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Target Center.