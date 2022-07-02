Rudy Gobert's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz (involving Rudy Gobert).

After the news came out, Gobert sent out a tweet from his Twitter account with two photos (including a message to Jazz fans).

Screenshot from Rudy Gobert's Twitter post

Gobert wrote: "Utah!!! I was just a kid from France when I got here 9 years ago but I felt embraced and supported since day one. I've grown as a man and as a player before your very eyes and I'm thankful for every single moment. Utah and its community will always have a special place in my heart. Thank You ! The journey continues... Much love. 27.

The Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, and after another good regular season, they were unable to get it done in the playoffs.

Gobert spent his entire career so far with the Jazz (27th pick in 2013), and is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year.

The pairing of Gobert and Donovan Mitchell was one of the best duos in the entire NBA, but they only made the second-round of the playoffs during their tenure together.

For the Timberwolves, he now gives them a legitimate defender next to Karl-Anthony Towns, and a pick and roll partner for D'Angelo Russell.

The Timberwolves now have Gobert, Russell, Towns and Anthony Edwards, which forms one of the most talented top-four players in the league.

This past season, the Timberwolves went 46-36, and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.