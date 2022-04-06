Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Grizzlies
Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 121-115 on Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City, and after the game Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet with a photo.
The post from the All-Star center can be seen embedded below.
Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Jazz improved to 47-32 in the 79 games that they have played in, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.