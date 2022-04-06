Skip to main content
Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Grizzlies

Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 121-115 on Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City, and after the game Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet with a photo.   

The post from the All-Star center can be seen embedded below.  

Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Jazz improved to 47-32 in the 79 games that they have played in, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

