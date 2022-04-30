Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Got Eliminated
The Utah Jazz lost a heartbreaker on their home floor in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Jazz 98-96, which officially advanced them to the second-round of the playoffs, and ended the season of the Jazz.
On Friday, All-Star center Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet.
The Jazz will enter an offseason with a lot of question about the future of Gobert and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
They had the best record in the regular season in 2021, but lost in the second-round playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
This season, they regressed in the standings and in their postseason performance.
The duo of Gobert and Mitchell has failed to make a conference finals in their tenure together in Utah.
As for the Mavs, this is the first time that they have advanced to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.
They had previously been knocked out of the playoffs in the first-round in back-to-back seasons by the Clippers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.