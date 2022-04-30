Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Got Eliminated

Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz got eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6.

The Utah Jazz lost a heartbreaker on their home floor in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Jazz 98-96, which officially advanced them to the second-round of the playoffs, and ended the season of the Jazz.

On Friday, All-Star center Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet.

The Jazz will enter an offseason with a lot of question about the future of Gobert and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

They had the best record in the regular season in 2021, but lost in the second-round playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This season, they regressed in the standings and in their postseason performance.

The duo of Gobert and Mitchell has failed to make a conference finals in their tenure together in Utah.

As for the Mavs, this is the first time that they have advanced to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

They had previously been knocked out of the playoffs in the first-round in back-to-back seasons by the Clippers.

