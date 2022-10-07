Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game

On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves won their first preseason game of the year when they beat the Miami Heat (on the road) by a score of 121-111.

They were without Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell in the game, but they had Anthony Edwards available (who scored 24 points in 23 minutes of playing time).

On Thursday evening, they are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for the game, they will have Gobert available to make his debut with his new team.

Timberwolves PR: "Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at L.A. Lakers (in Las Vegas): Russell Edwards McDaniels Reid Gobert"

Gobert had spent his entire nine-year career with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal over the offseason.

Last year, he averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest in 66 games for the Jazz.

He also shot over 71% from the field.

After Thursday, the Timberwolves will play three more preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road), Lakers (on the road) and Brooklyn Nets (at home).

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.

As for the Lakers, they have already played two preseason games against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns (they lost both games).

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18 when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.