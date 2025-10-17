Russell Westbrook Contract Update Could Impact NBA Free Agent Market
Russell Westbrook is firing up a run with the Sacramento Kings.
On Thursday, he confirmed his next move, expressing his excitement to continue his career, which is sure to end with a Hall of Fame nod in the future.
via @russwest44: LIGHT THE BEAM #whynot
Westbrook is expected to be joining the Kings on a one-year deal. The initial reports suggested he was locking down a $3.63 million salary for the season. However, there is an interesting detail that was revealed on Friday.
The veteran guard’s contract isn’t expected to be guaranteed.
via @MikeAScotto: Update: The Sacramento Kings signed Russell Westbrook to a non-guaranteed, one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The former MVP and nine-time All-Star leads the league in career triple-doubles and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
This is where the situation gets interesting. With Westbrook’s contract non-guaranteed, the Kings could move on without taking a major financial hit. In that case, Westbrook could become a top free agent guard on the open market once again.
If the Kings wanted to move on from Westbrook through the trade market, he’s restricted until January 15. At this point, there is a chance Westbrook could become a free agent again during the year.
The 36-year-old spent a large chunk of the offseason waiting for the Kings’ offer. Although he had a player optipn on the table to re-join the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook declined. Meanwhile, the Kings placed their focus on acquiring Dennis Schroder through a sign-and-trade and pursuing Jonathan Kuminga.
The former deal worked out; the latter is something the Kings will have to keep their eyes on.
Westbrook joins the Kings after seeing the court for 75 games with the Nuggets last year. He averaged 27.9 minutes of action, shooting 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep. The veteran guard posted averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
When the Nuggets reached the playoffs, Westbrook came off the bench for 13 games. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Westbrook struggled with his shot, making just 39 percent of his attempts from the field and 31 percent of his threes.
With the Kings, Westbrook is expected to take on a bench role behind Dennis Schroder. With his contract set up this way, the Kings are likely to keep their options open throughout the year, in case Westbrook doesn’t pan out as the sure backup guard. Considering his experience in the NBA, Westbrook should be a fine fit for Sacramento. However, nothing is guaranteed.