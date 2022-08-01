Massive News About Russell Westbrook On Monday

On Monday, some big news was reported about nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has hired a new agent.

Wojnarowski: "Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon."

Westbrook had previously been with agent Thad Foucher for his entire career, but Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook and Foucher parted ways last month.

Woj on July 14: "After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN:"

Wojnaroski also shared a statement that Foucher gave ESPN on the situation (from the July 14 article).

Foucher to Wojnaroski (via ESPN): "I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history. I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell's behalf -- culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

"Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell -- and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Last season, was the first season for Westbrook on the Lakers, and he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games for the team.

However, they were 33-49 and the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.