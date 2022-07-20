Opinion: Russell Westbrook Would Take This Team To The NBA Finals If He Got Traded There

There has not been many people mentioned during the 2022 NBA offseason more than Russell Westbrook.

The nine-time NBA All-Star opted into the final year of his contract, which will have him on the books for the Los Angeles Lakers at $47.1 million next season.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, and were 33-49 which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The team's struggles have led to endless amounts of rumors that Westbrook could be traded.

I believe that the Miami Heat should trade for Westbrook, and he could help them make the NBA Finals.

Why The Heat?

The Heat have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals (where they lost to the Lakers) in 2020, and then this past season they lost to the Celtics in a Game 7 in the Conference Finals.

Clearly, they are right on the cusp of another trip to the Finals or even an NBA Championship.

Jimmy Butler signed with them in the summer of 2019, and it has been a match made in heaven.

The Heat are known for their outstanding culture.

Currently, their point guard is six-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion Kyle Lowry.

However, Lowry will turn 37-years-old during the 2022-23 NBA season, so he is far from being in his prime.

In the NBA Playoffs this past season, Lowry dealt with an injury that caused him to miss several games and not be 100%.

On the other hand, Westbrook will turn 34-years-old this season, and he is still explosive and very durable.

The future Hall of Famer played in 78 out of the 82 games that the Lakers played.

In addition, his dedication and effort would fit in perfectly in Miami.

Butler and Westbrook would form one of the most tough backcourts that the league has ever seen.

Meanwhile, their lack of shooting would be subsidized by all of the shooters on the roster that they already have.

Trading Lowry and (a few others to meet salary requirements) would be a good move for the Heat, and make them an even better title contender than they already are.