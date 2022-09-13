Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale

According to WSJ Real Estate, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has put his Brentwood mansion up for sale.
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

Yet, the Lakers went just 33-49, and the team did not seem to gel on the court together.  

Over the offseason, there has been plenty of rumors about Westbrook's future with Los Angeles. 

Training camp begins in just a few weeks, so the this could be a situation to keep an eye on. 

On Tuesday, WSJ Real Estate reports that the 2017 NBA MVP has listed his Brentwood mansion for sale.  

WSJ Real Estate: "Professional basketball player and fashion icon Russell Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The Los Angeles Lakers guard bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018, property records show." 

Westbrook has career earnings of over $288.5 million (from just the NBA not counting endorsements), and will make over $47.1 million in 2022-23.

Therefore, listing one house for sale could mean nothing since he probably has multiple homes. 

That being said, with all of the speculation about Westbrook this offseason, it's something to at least be intrigued by. 

WSJ Real Estate added that they reached out to Westbrook's spokespeople. 

WSJ Real Estate: "Spokespeople for Mr. Westbrook declined to comment."

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and has also for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over his 14 seasons in the NBA. 

