Russell Westbrook's FA Value Boosts After Ex-Teammate's Statement
Russell Westbrook remains an NBA free agent. As teams begin to fire up training camp, it’s unclear if Westbrook will be suited up for a team at the start of the year.
Recently, one of Westbrook’s former teammates spoke on the former MVP’s value after spending the 2024-2025 season playing alongside Westbrook on the Denver Nuggets.
Michael Porter Jr. Defends Westbrook
“It would be hard for any player to go from being the MVP of the NBA to then taking on a role where you're coming off the bench,” Porter said on The Justin Laboy Show.
Westbrook spent a large chunk of his career being a frequent All-Star and a steady MVP candidate. When he reached the LA phase of his career, along with his time in Denver, he was frequently utilized as a reserve.
But being that his name carries a lot of weight, Westbrook is under much more scrutiny than your typical bench player. Porter felt like the negative backlash aimed at Westbrook throughout his previous tenures was uncalled for.
“For Russ to go from MVP to then be told he's going to play this type of role and to then go to these different teams and get disrespected by so many people, when he went to LA, he was disrespected like crazy. When he went to the Clippers, people hated on him like crazy. Meanwhile, he's been the MVP of the NBA,” Porter continued. “I feel like all those things weighed on Russ.”
When Westbrook got to Denver, he geared up for a 75-game season. Just 36 of those appearances were starts. Westbrook averaged 27.9 minutes per game, shooting 45 percent from the field and averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game.
The reception for Westbrook might’ve been negative during his Lakers and Clippers runs. Porter made it clear that the Denver stint was all positive.
“When he came over with us, he came in with some great energy,” Porter said. “Like, he really bought into the system. He was cheering people on. But it's an 82-game season, so obviously there's going to be highs and lows.”
All in all, Porter believes that Westbrook brings positive energy to any team he’s on. When Westbrook had a year with the Washington Wizards, where he was a focal point of the team as a starter, he helped lead the Wizards to the playoffs. From that point on, his roles changed over time, as he moved down the pecking order.
Westbrook’s MVP days are no longer in play, but his leadership still stands out. Perhaps the co-sign from Porter could help teams get a better idea of what Westbrook could bring to their bench for the 2025-2026 season.