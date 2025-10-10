Russell Westbrook's Former Team Puzzled Over Lack of Interest
Despite signing a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook decided to hit the free agency market early. The veteran guard declined a player option that would’ve paid him around $3.5 million to stay with the Nuggets for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Westbrook was gambling on landing a better opportunity on the open market. So far, he hasn’t ended up with anything, which is something his previous organization is shocked about.
NBA Insider Sam Amick recently spoke on Westbrook’s short-lived tenure with the Nuggets and revealed that some Denver-based staffers believe that Westbrook’s availability at this stage of the year is “bonkers.”
via Sam Amick on Sactown Sports 1140: “I spent some time around the Nuggets recently, and I don’t know where I finally landed on their ultimate reaction to the Russell Westbrook experience. But there were people within the Nuggets organization who, even with the difficulties Russ presented personality-wise, very plainly stated: ‘It’s bonkers that he’s not employed. He’s way too good to not be in the NBA.’ So, you know, we’ll see what happens there."
At 36, Westbrook averaged 27.9 minutes of action in 75 games.
The veteran guard posted averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He made 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 32 percent of his threes.
Although Westbrook still seems to have value as a productive reserve, he hasn’t garnered a ton of interest on the open market. Over the past couple of months, just a couple of teams have been linked to Westbrook.
The New York Knicks were one, but they took their hunt for a veteran point guard in a different direction. The Sacramento Kings are another team that reportedly had eyes on Westbrook. However, the Kings don’t seem to be totally sold on the veteran guard, hence why they didn’t get a deal done earlier.
While multiple narratives have been created to speculate why Westbrook might be out of a job right now, Westbrook has consistently landed support from former teammates throughout the summer. So far, endorsements from current and former players haven’t led to a new landing spot just yet.
Westbrook has 17 years under his belt at this point. He played for over a decade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He moved on to join the Houston Rockets for one season before ending up on the Washington Wizards. Following his Wizards tenure, Westbrook suited up for the LA Lakers and the Clippers before finding himself in Denver.
Throughout his career, Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds.