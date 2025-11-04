Russell Westbrook's Nuggets Quote is a Tip for His Future Free Agency
Russell Westbrook has accomplished enough throughout his NBA career to be picky.
The 36-year-old is a future Hall of Famer, and didn’t have any desire to make a desperate move just to suit up for a team in 2025-2026. He also didn’t need to accept money for the sake of doing so, putting his playing time at risk.
Let that be a lesson to future free agency suitors.
What Does Westbrook’s Reveal Mean for Next Summer?
The Sacramento Kings will have to show the former MVP the love throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season if they want a chance to retain him once his one-year deal is up.
If not, Westbrook will be on his way. The past offseason proved that Westbrook would be willing to wait it out as long as it takes to find a situation where he’ll be utilized. NBA fans couldn’t believe that the nine-time All-Star wasn’t on an NBA roster at the start of the preseason.
Meanwhile, Westbrook was just waiting for the official offer from Sacramento to come through. He wrapped up a one-year run with the Denver Nuggets, which could’ve been two years, had he picked up the player option.
“The truth is that they didn’t want me back,” Westbrook told reporters on Monday night, regarding the Nuggets’ front office. “Ain’t up to me. God always has a plan. Be patient, not up to me. They don’t want me? That’s okay. Somebody else do.”
Last year, Westbrook played in 75 games for the Nuggets. He would see the court for 27.9 minutes of action, posting averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. In the playoffs, Westbrook came off the bench for 13 games, producing 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
Technically, it was Westbrook’s decision, but the veteran guard claims that the Nuggets suggested he should decline the player option, which isn’t a rare occurrence during the NBA offseason.
“They told me not to [pick up the option]. I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted. I don’t need to,” Westbrook finished.
Last month, Westbrook made it clear that he’s not doing a farewell tour with the Kings this year. While he has more than enough accolades to call it a career with satisfaction, the former fourth-overall pick has plenty of gas left in the tank and wants to continue playing beyond 2026. A run at free agency in July is likely.
So far, Westbrook has six games in the bag with the Kings. He is averaging 11.8 points on 39 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The veteran has come down with 4.8 rebounds per game and has produced 4.8 assists per game.
With the veteran guard eyeing a 19th season already, he’s someone to keep an eye on as a potential reserve guard for a championship-ready team.