3 Teams Who Reportedly "Discussed Deals" For Russell Westbrook

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have "discussed deals" with the Los Angeles Lakers for nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have "discussed deals" with the Los Angeles Lakers for nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

Charania: "Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams that have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said. There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason."

Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him $47.1 million next season. 

He has been in a lot of trade rumors all offseason. 

Last season, was his first year with the Lakers, and he played in 78 games and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.  

The Lakers were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

A team with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, having that poor of a season caused for a lot of criticism. 

Westbrook played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he won the 2017 MVP NBA Award (he is also the all-time leader in triple-doubles). 

Since the Thunder, he has played on a new team every year. 

The Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers, (in that order). 

There is no question that he is still a very good player, but the concern is more so how he will fit with either the Lakers or a new team. 

