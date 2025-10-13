Russell Westbrook Update Makes One Thing Clear About This Season
Russell Westbrook’s future in the NBA comes into question more and more as each day passes. Opening night is approaching quickly, and Westbrook is still without a team.
As the days go by without Westbrook’s situation being sorted, some wonder if the former MVP would consider taking his talent beyond the NBA for a run overseas like many of his fellow veterans who couldn’t secure deals before the start of training camp.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, that isn’t expected to be in the cards for Westbrook.
“There has been ‘zero discussion’ to date about him weighing interest to play abroad this season, league sources say,” Stein wrote in his latest update on ‘The Stein Line.’
“He'd naturally generate a slew of overseas offers if he was open to them, but I'm told that securing his next NBA opportunity has been the focus for Westbrook's camp. Even if that means, as it increasingly appears, options fail to materialize until after the 2025-26 regular season starts on Oct. 21.”
At 36, Westbrook’s superstar days in the NBA are behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t contribute to a team during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
He spent the past season with the Denver Nuggets, appearing in 75 games and seeing the court for 27.9 minutes per game. The veteran guard has shot 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.
During Denver’s playoff run, Westbrook saw the court for 24.1 minutes per game in 13 outings. He put up 11.7 points per game, while making just 39 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 31 percent from three. He came down with 3.7 rebounds per game and produced 2.6 assists per game.
Although Westbrook had a player option attached to the two-year contract he signed with the Nuggets last summer, the veteran guard declined it and became a free agent. In hindsight, it was a bad gamble, considering Westbrook currently doesn’t have a team. One former NBA player suggested that the Nuggets didn’t intend to utilize Westbrook next season.
It’s clear the 9-time All-Star wants to continue playing, and have a steady role, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench. Westbrook proved there is still gas left in the tank when the role is right. However, most NBA teams have looked in a different direction.
Overseas teams attempting to land a former NBA MVP and a multi-time All-Star would’ve been a major acquisition for the lucky league that could grab him, but Westbrook hasn’t reached that point. The Sacramento Kings are rumored to be the lone serious suitors for Westbrook. Perhaps, in due time, they will offer the veteran his seventh team since he entered the NBA in 2008 as a fourth-overall pick out of UCLA.