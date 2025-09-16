Russell Westbrook Workout Video Surfaces Amid NBA Free Agency
In mid-September, Russell Westbrook remains an NBA free agent.
Lately, there hasn’t been a ton of traction regarding a potential deal for the veteran guard, but Westbrook is staying in the gym and remaining ready for when the opportunity comes calling.
A recent workout video of Westbrook surfaced on social media, causing hoops fans to pound the table for teams to give him another look.
via @TheDunkCentral: Russ is COOKING at the @Cbrickley603 runs. Someone please sign this man!!
Since 2008, Westbrook has been one of the most notable guards in the game. When he entered the NBA as the fourth-overall pick out of UCLA, he appeared in 82 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder right out of the gate. He started 65 games as a rookie, then was a full-time starter in OKC ever since.
For 11 seasons, Westbrook starred for the Thunder. He left the organization for the first time in 2019, when the Houston Rockets traded for Westbrook, teaming him up with James Harden.
Westbrook spent just one season with the Rockets during the 2019-2020 season. After that year, the Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. In Washington, Westbrook helped lead the Wizards to the playoffs, where they lost in round one.
For the third year in a row, Westbrook was traded. In 2021, he was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. Russ spent two seasons with the Lakers, finding himself moved to the Los Angeles Clippers during his second season.
Westbrook played one full season with the Clippers in 2023-2024. After his contract was waived, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets last summer. For the third time in his career, Westbrook came off the bench more often than not.
With the Nuggets, Westbrook appeared in 75 games. Seeing the court for 27.9 minutes per game, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. He also averaged 4.9. rebounds and 6.1 assists.
This offseason, Westbrook has been linked to multiple teams. His most frequent suitor is the Sacramento Kings. However, Westbrook doesn’t seem close to signing a new deal just yet.
At least when a club comes calling, they know they’ll be getting a motivated former MVP, who has clearly been in the gym staying ready.
Throughout his career, Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He's a nine-time All-Star, with nine All-NBA nods.