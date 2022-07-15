Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook's Viral Tweet To Skip Bayless Was The Best Tweet Of The Year

Last month, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook quote tweeted a tweet from FS1's Skip Bayless.

Last month, FS1's Skip Bayless sent off a tweet about Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers that went viral. 

Bayless: "Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick."

Westbrook is not active on Twitter, but he randomly responded to Bayless. 

Westbrook: "Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

Westbrook's tweet went even more viral, and has over 233,000 likes. 

The Lakers had a tough season, and it definitely was not one of the better seasons of Westbrook's career. 

They finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs.  

A team that has James, Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and others, was not expected to be so bad.

However, they appeared to lack chemistry and shooting all season long. 

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games played on the season. 

At 33-years-old, he isn't the player he once was, but he is still an All-Star caliber player in the right situation. 

Bayless is one of the most famous and controversial television personalties, while the same could be said about Westbrook as a basketball player. 

A lot of people think he's a superstar, and others think he is terrible. 

The interaction between the two on Twitter was definitely one of the best (if not the best) interactions of NBA Twitter this year. 

