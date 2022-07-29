Ryan Arcidiacono Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency has been going on for nearly a month, and there are still plenty of available free agents.

One of them is Ryan Arcidiacono, who was a college star for Villanova, and has spent time playing for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

He did not get drafted in 2016, but he played four straight seasons for the Bulls as a legitimate role player.

With the Bulls, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In that time span, the Bulls did not make the NBA Playoffs.

He played in 207 games for the franchise.

This past season, he spent a little bit of time playing for the Knicks, and appeared in ten games.

At 28-years-old, he does not provide a lot of upside, but at the same time he is the perfect age for a backup guard.

A lot of teams that are contending for titles need to fill out their rosters with veterans that they can trust.

He has not played in the NBA Playoffs before, but he has many years of experience dating back to his time at Villanova.

As for a young team, he could be a good veteran to have on the roster as well.

He is a name to keep an eye on as he could definitely be someone that goes to training camp with a team, or even gets a spot on a roster.

There are still several months left in the offseason as the 2022-23 season does not begin until October.