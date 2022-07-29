Skip to main content
Former Bulls And Knicks Guard Is Still A Free Agent

Former Bulls And Knicks Guard Is Still A Free Agent

Ryan Arcidiacono, who has played for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, is still a free agent.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NBA free agency has been going on for nearly a month, and there are still plenty of available free agents. 

One of them is Ryan Arcidiacono, who was a college star for Villanova, and has spent time playing for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. 

He did not get drafted in 2016, but he played four straight seasons for the Bulls as a legitimate role player.

With the Bulls, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.  

In that time span, the Bulls did not make the NBA Playoffs.  

He played in 207 games for the franchise. 

This past season, he spent a little bit of time playing for the Knicks, and appeared in ten games.  

At 28-years-old, he does not provide a lot of upside, but at the same time he is the perfect age for a backup guard.  

A lot of teams that are contending for titles need to fill out their rosters with veterans that they can trust. 

He has not played in the NBA Playoffs before, but he has many years of experience dating back to his time at Villanova. 

As for a young team, he could be a good veteran to have on the roster as well. 

He is a name to keep an eye on as he could definitely be someone that goes to training camp with a team, or even gets a spot on a roster. 

There are still several months left in the offseason as the 2022-23 season does not begin until October. 

USATSI_18047568_168388303_lowres
News

Ryan Arcidiacono Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18222068_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Post On Friday

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17448613_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Former OKC Thunder Player Signing With Eastern Conference Team

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18149925_168388303_lowres
News

Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18362457_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley To Remain With Turner Sports

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post On Friday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18060057_168388303_lowres
News

Carsen Edwards Signs With Fenerbahçe Basketball in Turkey

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_12376650_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Big Report About LeBron James On Friday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago