Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson Named WNBA Players of the Month in July
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson have been named the WNBA Players of the Month for July. The league made the announcement on Friday, as it prepares for All-Star weekend festivities.
Ionescu took home the Eastern Conference honors while Wilson was the winner of the Western Conference award. New York currently sits atop the WNBA standings with a 21-4 record. Las Vegas is fifth, sitting at 16-8.
"Sabrina Ionescu went on a tear in July to lead the Liberty to a 5-1 record as she earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month," the WNBA wrote on X.
For the month, Ionescu averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. She enjoyed a tremendous performance in the final game of the month on Tuesday, scoring 30 points in a win over the Connecticut Sun.
It marked the 13th time in Ionescu's career that she scored 30 points in a game, setting a new Liberty franchise record.
Wilson is well on her way to winning a third WNBA MVP award after another strong month. She's now been named the Western Conference Player of the Month in all three months of the 2024 season.
Wilson was dominant for the Aces, averaging 27.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Las Vegas ended July with a 6-2 record.
For the season, Wilson is leading the league in points (27.2 per game) and blocks (2.8 per game). She also ranks second in rebounds (11.9 per game) and fourth in steals (1.8 per game).
Both Ionescu and Wilson are in Phoenix for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. They will both also head to France to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games as members of the U.S. Women's National Team.