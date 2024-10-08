Sabrina Ionescu Credits Las Vegas Aces for Making New York Liberty 'Better Team'
Sabrina Ionescu is giving the Las Vegas Aces a lot of credit for making the New York Liberty a stronger team. Following Sunday's 76-62 win over the Aces to advance the WNBA Finals, the Liberty guard had nothing but praise for the organization.
Ionescu played outstanding in Game 4, helping lead the Liberty to a 3-1 series victory over the Aces to punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals. The veteran guard 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.
Following the game, Ionescu was incredibly complimentary of the Aces organization.
"They've made us a better team," Ionescu said. "For me, particularly, as someone who's been part of this new generation, I wasn't able to watch the Minnesota Lynx and those teams when they were on their run when I was younger. I wasn't really part of the league.
"Now, being part of the league and seeing their excellence year after year — to do what they've done is not easy. We've gotten there and lost, they've gotten there and won twice. It's a testament to their togetherness, their experience."
Las Vegas had won the last two WNBA championships, claiming league titles in 2022 and 2023. The Aces had hoped to win a third consecutive, but that won't happen.
After falling short of the goal, Aces coach Becky Hammon hinted at making some potential offseason moves to improve ahead of the 2025 campaign.
“We’ve never done exit meetings,” said Hammon, per the Associated Press. “We’ve done exit partying. So we’re going to have to get together and figure it out, but obviously we have to get better. We have to really take a sharp look at ourselves in the mirror, see our shortcomings.
“You’ve got to make the moves necessary, whatever that means, to put (out) the best product we possibly can. It’s not going to be the same group probably next year. It just won’t. And I’m sad about that because I really like that group.”
Ionescu and the Liberty await the winner of the Connecticut Sun-Minnesota Lynx series in the WNBA Finals.