Sabrina Ionescu Lights Up Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty Advance in WNBA Playoffs
Have yourself a night, Sabrina Ionescu. The veteran guard scored a new playoff career-high, helping lead the New York Liberty to a 2-0 sweep of the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
Ionescu scored 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, helping propel the Liberty to a 91-82 victory over the Dream. She was also resposible for nine assists, three steals and a rebound in the win.
New York now advances to the semifinals and will play the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm series.
The Liberty also got a double-double from Jonquel Jones, who scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. Breanna Stewart had 13 points and six rebounds and Leonie Fiebich — who had a massive Game 1 — ended the night with nine points.
Ionescu played well in New York's 83-69 victory over Atlanta in Game 1. She scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists on Sunday. But she caught fire in Tuesday night's game — something she's capable of doing at any given time.
New York concluded the 2024 regular season with a 32-8 record, the best in the league. The Liberty are hoping to win their first WNBA championship in franchise history this year. They reached the WNBA Finals a season ago but were defeated 3-1 by the Las Vegas Aces.
There is still a lot of basketball left to be played in the postseason, but so far, the Liberty appear to be true contenders to the title.