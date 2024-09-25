Fastbreak

Sabrina Ionescu Lights Up Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty Advance in WNBA Playoffs

Sabrina Ionescu scored a new playoff career-high 36 points, leading the New York Liberty to a victory over the Atlanta Dream and advancing to the semifinals.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Dream
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Dream / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Have yourself a night, Sabrina Ionescu. The veteran guard scored a new playoff career-high, helping lead the New York Liberty to a 2-0 sweep of the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

Ionescu scored 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, helping propel the Liberty to a 91-82 victory over the Dream. She was also resposible for nine assists, three steals and a rebound in the win.

New York now advances to the semifinals and will play the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm series.

The Liberty also got a double-double from Jonquel Jones, who scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. Breanna Stewart had 13 points and six rebounds and Leonie Fiebich — who had a massive Game 1 — ended the night with nine points.

Ionescu played well in New York's 83-69 victory over Atlanta in Game 1. She scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists on Sunday. But she caught fire in Tuesday night's game — something she's capable of doing at any given time.

New York concluded the 2024 regular season with a 32-8 record, the best in the league. The Liberty are hoping to win their first WNBA championship in franchise history this year. They reached the WNBA Finals a season ago but were defeated 3-1 by the Las Vegas Aces.

There is still a lot of basketball left to be played in the postseason, but so far, the Liberty appear to be true contenders to the title.

