Sabrina Ionescu Makes New York Liberty History with 30-Point Performance vs. Sun
Sabrina Ionescu shot her way into the New York Liberty record books on Tuesday night. The veteran guard scored 30 points in an 82-74 victory over the Connecticut Sun, resulting in a new franchise record.
Tuesday's performance marked the 13th time in Ionescu's career that she's scored 30 points in a game. No other player in Liberty history has had more. Ionescu was previously tied with Cappie Pondexter, who had 12 games with 30 points or more.
Ionescu finished the game with 30 points while shooting six-of-11 from 3-point range. She also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the contest.
"I mean, it's magical playing here, especially for me," Ionescu said when she was told about setting a new franchise record. "With these fans behind, I feel like every shot is going in."
Ionescu entered Tuesday's game averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. The fifth-year guard is shooting 34.5% from 3-point range and 42.2% from the floor. She was named a WNBA All-Star and will be representing the United States in the Paris Olympics 2024 this summer.
But on Tuesday night, Ionescu helped lead the Liberty to another victory, improving to 21-4 on the season. It's the team's best start through 25 games in franchise history.
Ionescu was selected by the Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft out of Oregon. She's had an outstanding career thus far, as she's a three-time All-Star, was the 2023 WNBA All-Star 3-Point Shooutout champion and winner of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge.
Following Tuesday's game, Ionescu and the Liberty are sidelined until Aug. 15, after the conclusion of the Olympic Games. New York will travel to play the Los Angeles Sparks.