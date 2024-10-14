Sabrina Ionescu Wears Oregon Duck Shoes in WNBA Finals After Win Over Ohio State
Sabrina Ionescu used Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State on Saturday to inspire her on-court apparel for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday. The New York Liberty guard sported special shoes for the matchup against the Minnesota Lynx after her alma mater posted a huge weekend victory.
Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks knocked off Ohio State to remain undefeated and improve to 6-0 on the season. Ionescu — who played college basketball at Oregon — decided to wear her special green-and-yellow Sabrina 2 shoes a day after the monumental victory.
Those shoes must've contained some pretty strong vibes, as Ionescu scored 15 points and helped the Liberty to an 80-66 victory over the Lynx. The series is now knotted a t 1-1 as it heads to Minnesota.
Ionescu also had five assists and four rebounds in the win.
After the game, the veteran guard was asked about the decision to sport the special green-and-yellow kicks for Game 2.
"Obviously, I stayed up watching the game — not too late — but it was a nail-biter," Ionescu said, drawing plenty of laughs from the media. "After they won the way that they did today, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to wear my Oregon shoes.' I just wanted to embody that tough, gritty win that they pulled off in Autzen (Stadium) — which was probably one of the biggest wins that our program has had there.
"A lot of things didn't go right for them and they just continued to fight and stay together and grind out a really big win. ... So, I think I'm going to wear the same shoes again on Wednesday."
New York is searching for its first WNBA title in franchise history. The Liberty and Lynx will meet in Minneapolis on Wednesday for Game 3. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.