Sacramento Kings Add Former Mavericks Guard To G League Roster

Nine-year NBA veteran guard Trey Burke has agreed to join the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliates, the Stockton Kings, after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the preseason.

Making a name for himself as a scoring option at the point guard position coming out of Michigan in 2013, Trey Burke has had trouble solidifying his spot in the NBA.

Burke was drafted 9th overall in 2013 by the Utah Jazz and while he spent the first three seasons of his career in Salt Lake City, he then bounced around from the Washington Wizards to the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently back to the Mavericks.

Now, after being traded to and subsequently waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Trey Burke has now agreed to join the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League, the G League affiliates of the Sacramento Kings, first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Now 30-years-old, Burke played in 40 games for the Mavericks a season ago, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.

Originally dealt to the Houston Rockets in the offseason in the deal that sent Christian Wood to the Mavericks, Burke was then flipped again and sent to Oklahoma City in a trade that included eight different players. This trade between the Rockets and Thunder was nothing more than a “salary relief” move for both sides, as multiple players from that trade were waived the following day.

As a result of signing a true G League standard contract with Stockton, Burke still remains a regular NBA free agent and can sign with any team in the league.

The Kings have been having a great start to the 2022-23 season, as they currently find themselves 13-10, the fifth-best record at the moment in the Western Conference.

Having a ton of balance on their roster and playing with energy each and every game, Sacramento has quickly turned themselves into a “must-watch” team this season.

While he is not expected to earn a standard NBA deal with Sacramento, it will be interesting to see if Trey Burke receives attention from other teams in the league should he perform well with the Stockton Kings.

